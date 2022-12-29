GPH Callahan Cancer Center receives donation from Bomgaars

Great Plains Health Chief Development Officer Megan McGown accepts gift for Callahan Cancer...
Great Plains Health Chief Development Officer Megan McGown accepts gift for Callahan Cancer Center.(Great Plains Health)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Great Plains Health Care Foundation received a gift of $2,288.69 from Bomgaars for the Callahan Cancer Center.

Bomgaars Ladies’ Night in October raises awareness of women’s health issues, and a portion of the night’s proceeds benefit community causes, according to a social media post from Great Plains Health.

Learn more about the Foundation, its mission and effort to increase access to a 3D Tomosynthesis Mammogram machine here: https://gph3dtomo.funraise.org/.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPIce Rink
Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed
Great Plains Health nurses strike a pose
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
Some snowfall is possible for portions of the viewing area Thursday
Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Snowfall amounts going through Thursday afternoon
Accumulating snowfall for our Thursday; Clearing up Friday into Saturday

Latest News

Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
I-80 near North Platte
Western Nebraska roads range from partially to completely snow covered
Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man