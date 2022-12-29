GPH Callahan Cancer Center receives donation from Bomgaars

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Great Plains Health Care Foundation received a gift of $2,288.69 from Bomgaars for the Callahan Cancer Center.

Bomgaars Ladies’ Night in October raises awareness of women’s health issues, and a portion of the night’s proceeds benefit community causes, according to a social media post from Great Plains Health.

Learn more about the Foundation, its mission and effort to increase access to a 3D Tomosynthesis Mammogram machine here: https://gph3dtomo.funraise.org/.

