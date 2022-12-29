Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-Elect Jim Pillen extended an executive order last week that aims to help Nebraska hospitals with staffing challenges. It’s an extension of an executive order first made during the height of the pandemic and unless extended again will be in effect until June 30th, 2023.

Great Plains Health Chief Nursing Officer Tina Pate says typically a nurse would graduate from nursing school then they would wait until they could take their boards to begin practicing nursing.

Executive Order 22-08 allows new healthcare providers the chance to practice under a professional license while they are awaiting exam results, providing they meet all other licensing.

Great Plains Health has collaborated with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing to bring accelerated clinicals for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Program to North Platte. Great Plains Health has also partnered with Mid-Plains Community College on health-related career tracks for students.

A combination of these new strategies and ongoing support from Nebraska elected officials is what Great Plains Health hopes will meet the growing demand for healthcare workers.

