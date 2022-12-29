Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve

KKTV Drunk
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help.

For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.

On New Year’s Eve, drivers will be running their shuttle service within a five mile radius of McCook, North Platte, York, and Holdrege, Nebraska and will be running from 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

“We have vehicles, so it’s a way to put those to use for a good cause,” said General Manager Terry Kuenle. “(We want) to make sure everybody has a nice safe ride home.”

Kuenle says there as at least one on-call driver for each city, and the shuttle vans can hold up to 6 passengers.

The phone number for each location are as follows:

-McCook: (308) 520-1774

-North Platte: (308) 530-6971

-York: (970) 901-9376

-Holdrege: (308) 991-4470

Janssen Auto Group Safe Ride Home 2022
Janssen Auto Group Safe Ride Home 2022(Janssen Auto Group)

