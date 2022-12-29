North Platte Police conduct simulation drills at abandoned motel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement officers with the North Platte Police Department have spent a large portion of this week conducting training to hone their skills as peace officers, detectives, and more.

For the past three days, members of the North Platte Police Department have conducted training exercises at the abandoned Motel 6, located at 1520 South Jeffers.

This week’s program is a bit newer and centers on close-quarter training including an active shooter or critical incident but can be minimized down to simple building searches where one or two officers are safely and effectively finding suspects.

Sergeant Jeffrey Foote oversees the training exercises and says this is an opportunity for North Platte law enforcement officers to simulate a wide variety of experiences.

“A burglary-type situation in a business when there is no one there. A domestic-type situation in a home where we’re going in and maybe you have the threat at that level. It basically applies to anything. Some of the new techniques we do are even outside and we have vehicle stops and things that all play together. Different applications to different types of environments.”

Sergeant Foote says the North Platte Police Department intends to have trainings similar to the ones conducted the past three days at least once a year, not only to benefit law enforcement personnel but for the safety of the public.

