North Platte Police conduct simulation drills at abandoned motel

By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement officers with the North Platte Police Department have spent a large portion of this week conducting training to hone their skills as peace officers, detectives, and more.

For the past three days, members of the North Platte Police Department have conducted training exercises at the abandoned Motel 6, located at 1520 South Jeffers.

This week’s program is a bit newer and centers on close-quarter training including an active shooter or critical incident but can be minimized down to simple building searches where one or two officers are safely and effectively finding suspects.

Sergeant Jeffrey Foote oversees the training exercises and says this is an opportunity for North Platte law enforcement officers to simulate a wide variety of experiences.

“A burglary-type situation in a business when there is no one there. A domestic-type situation in a home where we’re going in and maybe you have the threat at that level. It basically applies to anything. Some of the new techniques we do are even outside and we have vehicle stops and things that all play together. Different applications to different types of environments.”

Sargent Foote, North Platte Police Department

Sergeant Foote says the North Platte Police Department intends to have trainings similar to the ones conducted the past three days at least once a year, not only to benefit law enforcement personnel but for the safety of the public.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPIce Rink
Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed
Great Plains Health nurses strike a pose
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
Snowfall amounts going through Thursday afternoon
Accumulating snowfall for our Thursday; Clearing up Friday into Saturday
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Some snowfall is possible for portions of the viewing area Thursday
Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday

Latest News

Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
DEA Omaha reported seizing 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in 2022.
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022
KNOP Forecast Map 12-29-2022
A warmer, dry weekend, then more rain/snow to start next week
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve