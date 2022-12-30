Beautiful and mild Friday and Saturday; Watching potential major Winter Storm to ring in the New Year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After some good wet snow for the day Thursday, conditions will improve for the day Friday into Saturday. However, as we head into the New Year, a major winter storm is on the horizon.

As high pressure builds into the area, this is going to let us see some great conditions and also temperatures above average for this time of year over the next couple of days. Highs will climb into the 40s and potentially in the 50s, especially in the Panhandle as we acquire a southeasterly flow over the next 48 hours.

Mild and nice Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Take good advantage of these great conditions, because as we head into the New Year Holiday timeframe, things are going to change quickly. A strong storm system is forecasted to move from the Western portions of the United States and this system will have a lot of moisture to work with. This system has the potential of bringing travel concerns and the reason is that it could cause ice problems, significant accumulating snowfall, especially for the Panhandle and gusty winds. The specifics and timing are still being ironed out and we will keep you posted as we head into this event.

Strong storm system to bring potentially major impacts towards the region to ring in the New Year (Andre Brooks)

