Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull meet in Hershey

Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull battle for the ball Thursday in Hershey
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes met with the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals in Hershey on Thursday in the first round of the Greg Miller Holiday Tournament.

The Gothenburg girls took the first match-up of the day with the Doniphan-Trumbull boys getting the win to stay undefeated in the second game.

The winners move on to tomorrows championship games where both will play the host’s Hershey.

