Great Plains Health offering robotic-assisted knee replacements

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Patients seeking a knee replacement in North Platte now have another option for the procedure at Great Plains Health. Dr. Evan Correll and Dr. Nathan Jackson, orthopaedic surgeons at Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, have completed the first robotic-assisted knee replacements.

The Zimmer-Biomet ROSA Knee System is a robotic surgical assistant that, alongside the orthopaedic surgeons, helps provide precise knee-replacement procedures. Just like patients will find with a traditional knee-replacement surgery at Great Plains Health, the robotic-assisted procedure aims to ease pain and increase the range of motion, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

The robotic-assisted procedure is another route that patients can consider as they work with their care team to determine the best path for their unique knee-replacement journey.

“The ROSA technology is cutting edge, and we have it right here in Greater Nebraska,” said Dr. Jacobson. “The robotic-assisted system is another way that we can care for our patients with the goal of improving long-term total joint outcomes.”

The ROSA is a comprehensive knee system that incorporates personalized implants, precise implementation and proven technology.

The system provides data before, during and after the procedure that can help optimize care.

“Your orthopaedic surgeon is in the operating room performing the entire surgery just as before,” Dr. Correll said. “The ROSA robotic system allows us to collect data so that we better understand the patient’s specific alignment and ligamentous stability. ROSA then allows us to adjust implant position and give the patient a personalized surgery that aims to result in faster recovery and longer implant longevity.”

Based on patients’ individual needs, Dr. Evan Correll, Dr. J.D. Hannah, Dr. Nathan Jacobson and Dr. Mandip Singh with Great Plains Health Orthopaedics can perform either a traditional knee replacement or robotic-assisted procedure. Patients can expect the same level of care and outcome with either option.

Great Plains Health said it plans to utilize ROSA technology to its fullest extent and expand the robotic-assisted surgery option to knee, hip and shoulder replacements in the future.

