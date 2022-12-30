Hershey hosts Lawrence-Nelson in Holiday Tournament

Hershey hosts Lawrence-Nelson in the first round of their holiday tournament.
Hershey hosts Lawrence-Nelson in the first round of their holiday tournament.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Lawrence-Nelson in the first round of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Hershey powered their way to victories in both games as the girls won big in game one 60-26, and the boys held on late to win 51-47.

Hershey moves on to the championship games of the tournament on Friday where the girls will take on Gothenburg, and the boys will play Doniphan-Trumbull

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Plains Health nurses strike a pose
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
NPIce Rink
Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed
Snowfall amounts going through Thursday afternoon
Accumulating snowfall for our Thursday; Clearing up Friday into Saturday
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Some snowfall is possible for portions of the viewing area Thursday
Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday

Latest News

Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull battle for the ball Thursday in Hershey
Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull meet in Hershey
Garrett Nelson
Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons
Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL Draft