Hershey hosts Lawrence-Nelson in Holiday Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Lawrence-Nelson in the first round of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Hershey powered their way to victories in both games as the girls won big in game one 60-26, and the boys held on late to win 51-47.

Hershey moves on to the championship games of the tournament on Friday where the girls will take on Gothenburg, and the boys will play Doniphan-Trumbull

