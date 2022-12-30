Kearney man facing child sexual assault charge

Bond set at 10 percent of $2.5 million
Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a sexual assault of a child charge in Buffalo County.
Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a sexual assault of a child charge in Buffalo County.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail, facing the same charge he had once been charged with in 2017.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a felony charge of 1st degree sexual assault of a child. A second felony sex charge has also been added.

The criminal complaint states that Nelson assaulted a 4-year-old between May 1, 2022 and December 7, 2022.

The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the court as the deputy county attorney says contents in it are part of an ongoing investigation and disclosure may compromise the investigation.

Nelson had been charged in 2017 with 1st degree sexual assault of a child and enticement. The victim was 14. Court documents reveal that those charges were later amended with a plea deal to attempted 1st degree sexual assault of a minor and the enticement charge was dismissed.

He had pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced in January 2019 to five years probation and 30 days in jail.

As for these latest felony charges, a Buffalo County Court judge has set Nelson’s bond at 10 percent of $2.5 million. He’s due back in court on January 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts going through Thursday afternoon
Accumulating snowfall for our Thursday; Clearing up Friday into Saturday
Great Plains Health nurses strike a pose
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
NPIce Rink
Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 12-30-2022
A warmer, dry weekend, then more rain/snow to start next week
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill
Great Plains Health Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacements
Great Plains Health offering robotic-assisted knee replacements
Toy Drive for the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center