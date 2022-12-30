Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool. According to federal data, it was the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KOLN) - TC Energy announced it has restarted the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border that ruptured on Dec. 7.

The oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County.

TC Energy said it completed the repairs, inspections and testing and returned to service under plans approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points.

“The pipeline system will operate with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures,” the company announced.

EPA personnel continue to remain on-scene to monitor and provide oversight of clean-up operations being performed by response crews.

