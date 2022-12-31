Doniphan-Trumbull defeats Hershey to win the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers and the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals meet in the Championship Game of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament hosted by Hershey High School. In the previous round, Hershey defeated Lawrence-Nelson to advance to the Championship while Doniphan-Trumbull defeated Gothenburg.

After the first half of play, the Cardinals went into the locker room with a 32-16 lead over the Panthers.

Doniphan-Trumbull never gave up the lead throughout the rest of the game and went on to win the tournament by a final score of 58-36.

Leading the way for the Cardinals in scoring was Ty Bennett with 20 points. The leading scorer for the Panthers was Aiden George with 12.

The Panthers will return to action on Tuesday, January 3rd at home against South Loup.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.