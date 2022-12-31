Friday Night Sports Hero: River Johnston

By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s River Johnston is a senior leader for the Bulldog basketball team who has reached achievements few at the school have. Johnston recently scored his 1,00th career point as a Bulldog in the teams victory over Norfolk.

“Ever since my freshman year that’s been one of my goals that I had been trying to accomplish,” said Johnston, “so finally getting that done was huge, a big moment for me and my family, it was something I wanted to do growing up.”

For Johnston, being able to reach the milestone at home in front of his friends and family made the moment all the better.

“That was sweet, I didn’t know about the streamers or any of that, but getting it done at my home gym so the community could see it happen was definitely cool..”

Head Coach Matt Kaminski says that Johnston has grown throughout his four years at North Platte High School, and says that Johnston is doing his part at helping the team for the future as well.

“He is a leader by example in what he does, and I think he is more of a vocal leader this year,” said Kaminski, “and taking some kids under his wing and making sure we are doing the right things.”

After his Senior year finishes up in North Platte, Johnston will attend college at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, where he will continue his playing career. Johnston says that Doane was one of the first schools to recruit him, and that he is excited to continue his career.

“I’ve got friends from over out east that I have grown up with and played basketball with,” says Johnston, “so to have them play there, and commit there was a big part of my commitment.”

