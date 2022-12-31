Gothenburg Girls claim victory at 2022 Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the championship game of the 2022 Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament the Lady Panthers of Hershey set up a re-match against the only team to beat them this season, the Swedes of Gothenburg. Who also come into the contest with just one loss on the season after falling short to Adams Central earlier this month, 54-37.

The first time these two teams faced off Gothenburg squeaked out a victory 65-47. Hershey would strike first in this one as Ali Vaughn splits defenders, falls to the ground, and gets a friendly roll into the basket. Soon after Gothenburg responded with a big interception from Ellarey Harm, marching it down the court and capitalizing with an easy basket from Aubrey O’Hare.

Gothenburg would go on to claim the victory 40-32. The Lady Swedes advance to 7-1 on the season and will return to action on January 6th, traveling to McCook.

Hershey, meanwhile, falls to 7-2 on the season. The Lady Panthers will look to get back in the win column on January 3rd when they take on South Loup.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.