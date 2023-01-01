Ogallala hosts New Years Eve Sober Driver Program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala is celebrating New Years Eve by hosting its sixth annual Sober Driver Program.

The program offers free rides to encourage people to partake in safe celebration on New Years Eve, and not to drink and drive.

The program is offered from 6:30pm to 1:30am on New Years Eve to New Years Day.

If you are in Ogallala and need a ride home, don’t hesitate to call them at (308) 289-5495.

