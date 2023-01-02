3 dead after construction site scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Three construction workers have died and two were hurt in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.

Officials confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.

The intersection at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue is taped off as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore said all construction work has come to a stop until the investigation is completed.

