Dog rescued after stuck on frozen lake for four hours

Local4 News at 10
By Ian Mason
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:47 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The year almost started out in disaster for a North Platte family. Their 160 pound mastiff, Finn, wandered out onto frozen Lake Maloney and upon realizing the ice was thin, refused to come back.

After being on the ice for over four hours, the owners called 911 to ask for assistance in rescuing their stranded pup.

The Lincoln County Dive Team came out and successfully brought Finn back to his owners.

The owners said they were extremely grateful for the help of the Lincoln County Dive Team.

After the rescue, Finn hopped in the owners car to warm up and made a new friend with the dive team operator who saved him.

