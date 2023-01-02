Fred White, one of original Earth, Wind and Fire members, dies

One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.
One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fred White, an original Earth, Wind and Fire member, has died, the band announced. He was 67.

“Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” the Instagram post of his brother Verline White said.

Fred White was the brother of founding members Maurice and Verdine White and joined the band as a teenager, Entertainment Weekly said. He was a member of the band until the 80s.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the band in 2000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Dive Team opperator suits up
Dog rescued after stuck on frozen lake for four hours
Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
Western Nebraska snowfall potential
Weather Alert Days and snow to start off 2023
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a sexual assault of a child charge in Buffalo County.
Kearney man facing child sexual assault charge

Latest News

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
Dog rescued after stuck on ice for four hours
Dog rescued after stuck on ice for four hours
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state as father Georg Gaenswein stands...
Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers,’ publisher says
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police