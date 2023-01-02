Minimum wage increased in 23 states

As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.
As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.(Fight For $15)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise.

As of Sunday, hourly minimum wages in 23 states rose as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour to account for cost-of-living changes.

The increases will affect nearly 8.5 million workers.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t changed since 2009.

Additionally, nearly 30 cities and counties across the U.S. will increase their minimum wage, according to the EPI, a left-leaning think tank.

The states that saw an increase in the minimum wage include:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

Additionally, these states will see an increase in the minimum wage later in 2023:

  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Nevada
  • Oregon

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Dive Team opperator suits up
Dog rescued after stuck on frozen lake for four hours
Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
Western Nebraska snowfall potential
Weather Alert Days and snow to start off 2023
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a sexual assault of a child charge in Buffalo County.
Kearney man facing child sexual assault charge

Latest News

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
Dog rescued after stuck on ice for four hours
Dog rescued after stuck on ice for four hours
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police