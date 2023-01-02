Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosted a First Day Hike at Lake Maloney on Sunday.

First Day Hikes are put on by state parks commissions and hosted all over the country. The commission in North Platte decided to host this year’s First Day Hike at Lake Maloney.

The hike started out by walking across the park trying to identify animal tracks and looking for birds.

After the hike was over, the commission demonstrated how to properly use a dutch oven when camping to make food.

The event ended by taking people who wanted to walk on the frozen lake out on the ice to look for tracks and build snowmen.

Snowball fight on frozen Lake Maloney (Ian Mason/KNOP)

