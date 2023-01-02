WEATHER ALERT DAY; Heavy Snow and Ice Accumulations Likely for the area Monday into early Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in weather alert mode during the day Monday into early Tuesday because a major Winter Storm will be impacting the entire viewing area with multiple hazards including heavy snowfall, ice accumulations and gusty winds.

A strong storm system moving towards the south of the viewing area will provide the area with very significant snow accumulation, decent ice accumulations, and gusty winds. For this very reason, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of the coverage zone through Tuesday morning. These conditions pose the concern of some travel trouble and potentially some sporadic power outages as well. People are encouraged to stay off the roads during these conditions and have their winter weather plan on hand Monday into Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area Monday into early Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

The amount of snowfall that is expected is 4-8 inches for Greater Nebraska, 8-12 inches for the Panhandle, and 1-4 inches for the southern areas. The amount of ice that is expected with this system is near .10 for the Eastern portions of Greater Nebraska, with some areas potentially over that value. The timing is all day during the day Monday and will all come to an end by early Tuesday morning. Highs during the day Monday into Tuesday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Some ice accumulations likely for portions of the region Monday into early Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

