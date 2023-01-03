Great Plains Family Medicine Brady Clinic opening Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Beginning this Thursday and continuing every Thursday throughout 2023, the Great Plains Health Family Medicine Brady Clinic is welcoming patients of all ages for scheduled appointments and walk-ins from 9 a.m. to noon.

“At Great Plains Health, we are purposeful about ensuring that our community has access to quality care. It stems from our mission of putting the patient first – always,” said Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer, of Great Plains Health. “This clinic is a way we can serve patients’ basic health care needs in the Brady community.”

The clinic is located at 114 N. Main St., Brady, Neb. Services include sick visits, medication checks, blood pressure checks, and more, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

“Our patients are at the center of everything we do at Great Plains Health,” said Megan McGown, chief development officer. “We aim to exceed our community’s needs by providing care that is convenient for our patients and their day-to-day lives.”

Providers at the Great Plains Family Medicine Brady Clinic are committed to ensuring access to care. Providers at the Brady Clinic include but are not limited to Shelby Bobbett, PA-C, and Britney Wever, PA-C. To schedule an appointment, call 308.534.4440.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.