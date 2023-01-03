Great Plains Health welcomes first baby of the new year
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health has announced the arrival of Galena, their New Year Baby born on January 1, 2023.
Galena was born to North Platte residents Timothy Lee Scott III and Maria Galvan joining four sisters and one brother. All of the girls’ names start with the letter “G” according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
Galena can be seen below wearing a onesie and hat made by a Great Plains Health nurse.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.