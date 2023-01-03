I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction

I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway(I-80 Speedway)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After two decades in business, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is closing and selling all its assets in an online auction.

The Kosiski family sold the land that held the Speedway and has hired the Steffes Group to sell all the equipment.

The Steffes Group, Inc. announced on Tuesday that an online auction will be held in January.

Steve Kosiski said the sale means it’s time to focus on other projects.

“The opportunity presented itself and we hope some of the history we built here can help other organizations, whether it be another racetrack, fairgrounds or schools,” Kosiski said.

A Steffes’ spokesperson said that the auction will include five rings offering a variety of items, including track prep equipment, Musco lights & poles, grandstand bleachers, food & concession equipment, playground equipment and more.

The preview date for the auction is Monday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The auction will open for bidding on Monday, Jan. 9, and will close on Monday, Jan. 16.

There will be staggering closing times for each of the five rings.

A full catalog and auction details can be found at SteffesGroup.com

For more information about this auction, contact Steve Kosiski with I-80 Speedway at 402-630-5200, Steffes Representative Chris Richard at 319-217-0657, or Steffes Representative Lynn Richard at 319-931-9090.

