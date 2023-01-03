Previewing the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 108th Nebraska Legislative Session is set to begin this Wednesday.

Monday, KNOP began a two-part series with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson, who says some of the high-priority items state lawmakers will likely address this session include topics such as: abortion, water rights, property taxes, constitutional carry, secret ballot voting, and much more.

However, before the session can officially begin, each congressional caucus will meet Tuesday to discuss committee assignments.

“You have three caucuses, one for the first, second, and third congressional districts. So if you are in those districts you caucus, it includes everyone, Democrats and Republicans. That group will select who will represent your caucus on the committee on committees. The committee on committees selects who will go on each individual committee after we select our committee chairs.”

Also this week, Nebraska Lawmakers will be required to select a new speaker of the body. As the current speaker, Mike Hilgers will officially resign this week after being elected to serve as Nebraska’s next Attorney General.

Additionally, for the first time in 45 years, Nebraska Lawmakers will be required to select a new Clerk of the Legislature, as Patrick O’Donnell has retired.

