Snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon; Conditions improve during the rest of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our winter storm is headed out of the region, which will improve conditions along the way during the rest of the workweek.

With our area of low pressure moving towards the northeast, our snow chances will be tapering down during the day Tuesday. With winds around 5 to 25 mph, this will pose the threat for some blowing snow concerns, so make sure to stay safe when traveling. Cloudy conditions will remain during the day Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Overnight Tuesday, conditions will continue to clear out with temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s.

Clouds will loom around the area Tuesday
Clouds will loom around the area Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the week, a new area of high pressure will be moving into the area and this will allow for the region to clear out and see more sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s during this time period and winds will be overall on the light side. No major storm systems will be in the forecast over the next several days.

High pressure to take control during the rest of the week
High pressure to take control during the rest of the week(Andre Brooks)

