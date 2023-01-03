Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska.
Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
Areas of northern Nebraska are completely covered, with roads near Valentine, Thedford and Stapleton impassible due to weather conditions.
Impassible roads include:
- Nebraska Highway 25, between Nebraska Highway 23 an U.S. Route 30.
- U.S. Route 83, between Twin Lake and Brownlee Roads.
- U.S. Route 83, between Nebraska Highway 2 and U.S. Route 20.
- U.S. Route 20, between 190th Lane and Main Street (Wood Lake).
- Nebraska Highway 61, between Taylor Road and U.S. Route 20 near Merriman.
For more information of affected roadways, check out the Nebraska 511.
