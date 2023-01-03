Texas murder suspect due in Hall County Court Tuesday

Tyler Roenz appeared via video from the Hall County Jail during his November court hearing.
Tyler Roenz appeared via video from the Hall County Jail during his November court hearing.(NTV pool coverage)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen is expected in court in Hall County on Tuesday as he awaits extradition back to Texas.

The hearing set for 11 a.m.

Back in November, the prosecution asked for more time as they await a governor’s warrant for 18-year-old Tyler Roenz. This was initially after the teen said he wouldn’t waive his extradition during his first court appearance back in October.

Roenz is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska.

And in Harris County, Texas, he is charged with murder, tampering with a human corpse, sexual assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In October, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were notified of a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide out of Texas that could be traveling through Nebraska.

Troopers eventually located the vehicle on Interstate 80 near Wood River, attempted to stop it but the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually crashed with law enforcement finding Tyler’s mother, Michelle’s body in the trunk.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.
The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.(Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's office)

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Dive Team opperator suits up
Dog rescued after stuck on frozen lake for four hours
Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
NSP urges caution traveling in Nebraska as winter storm approaches
Lake Maloney First Day Hike
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months

Latest News

High pressure to take control during the rest of the week
Snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon; Conditions improve during the rest of the week
Nebraska legislature
Previewing the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson
KNOP Snowfall potential 1.2.23
Ice and snow throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts First Day Hike at Lake Maloney