Data from NDOT indicates ten percent of drivers are distracted

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used new digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers in Nebraska, according to a press release from the NDOT.

Results showed that 1 in 10 drivers you meet on the road are not looking where they are driving, but instead are focusing on a cell phone or other device. NDOT said with fatalities in Nebraska at a 15-year high, all drivers need to do everything possible to avoid crashes.

A 2021 NHTSA study shows only about 3% of drivers using cell phones, but with funding assistance from the Governors Highway Safety Association and General Motors, NDOT’s Highway Safety Office was able to use new digital equipment from Acusensus that shows about 10% of drivers use cell phones or other devices.

The data also showed that 15% of drivers were not wearing seat belts. The Acusensus representative stated “that is the highest non-use rate we have seen in the U.S.”

NDOT said seat belts save lives and every driver and passenger in every vehicle needs to wear a seat belt at all times.

