Nebraska State Patrol arrests 35, assist 1,300 motorists over holiday period

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted 1,349 motorists during the holiday season in connection with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. It ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1.

In addition to the DUI arrests, troopers issued 552 citations for speeding and 50 for driving with a suspended license. 15 were cited for having an open container, and another 11 were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. 14 citations were issued for no use of seat belts, and six more for improper child restraint.

“This holiday season, there was plenty of severe winter weather around the state and our troopers kept busy helping motorists and working to keep the roadways safe,” said Col. John Bolduc, NSP superintendent. “With the new year now underway, we encourage all Nebraskans to make safe driving a resolution for 2023 and beyond.”

The campaign was made possible in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

