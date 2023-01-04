Nebraska state senators convene 2023 Unicameral session

John Arch of La Vista named Speaker of the Legislature
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska State Capitol
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session at 10 a.m. Wednesday at set about selecting their leaders.

Forty-nine state senators comprise the state’s legislative body, including 14 new lawmakers — 13 elected, and one appointment.

In addition to swearing in the new state senators, the lawmakers also pick their leaders and committee chairpersons as the session opens. They also name a Speaker of the Legislature.

NEW SPEAKER

About 40 minutes into Wednesday’s opening session, State Sen. John Arch of La Vista was selected for the post and sworn in as such a few minutes later. Mike Hilgers, elected to become Nebraska’s next state attorney general, served as the previous Speaker of the Legislature; his seat serves Dist. 21 in Lancaster County, mostly outside of Lincoln.

John Arch of La Vista was selected as Nebraska's Speaker of the Legislature when the Unicameral met to open its 2023 session on Wednesday, Jan. 4.(Nebraska Legislature / WOWT)

Arch represents Dist. 14, which includes nearly 41,000 Sarpy County residents in Papillion and La Vista.

A native of Sioux City, Iowa, Arch was elected to the Unicameral in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. A healthcare consultant, received his bachelor’s degree from Grace University, his master’s from Western Conservative Baptist Seminary, and his MBA from UNO. The 67-year-old is married with two children.

He’s also a board member for Grace Life Bible Church and Assure Women’s Center. Arch has also served on the boards of the Nebraska Hospital Association, Creighton University Medical Center, St. Joseph Center for Mental Health, Grace University, Prairie Health Ventures, UniNet Healthcare Network, and Overland Hills Church.

COMMITTEES

Nebraska lawmakers also got down to the business of assigning committees.

Joni Albrecht was selected as chairwoman overseeing all committees. Tom Briese will chair the executive board, with Ray Aguilar serving as vice chair.

The Education Committee chairperson appointment was contested and therefore done by secret ballot — a process former gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wanted the state to stop following.

On Wednesday, Dave Murman received 32 votes for the post; Lynne Walz received 17. The vote was an indicator of the traditionally nonpartisan Unicameral’s “party lines.” If those 17 hold together amid contentious proceedings, it’s enough for a filibuster.

Other state senators selected as chairpersons so far include:

NEW BUSINESS

The opening days of the state’s legislative session are also typically marked with the introduction of many bills for the Unicameral to cull through in the weeks and months to follow.

State senators are also expected to vote on a motion to hold inaugural ceremonies; Governor-elect Jim Pillen is expected to be sworn into office at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Political Reporter Brian Mastre, Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak have contributed to this report.

