Nice and average conditions ahead over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowy beginning of the week, conditions will vasely improve with mainly sunny skies and also temperatures at or above average.

With high pressure on top of the viewing area over the next several days, this will keep us not only on the dry side, which will allow for the snow digout to commence, but also the temperatures to stay around where we should be this time of year, but also even above average in some locations, particuarly in the Panhandle. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with overnight lows being in the 0s and 10s with winds remaining on the calm to breezy side.

Nice and calm conditions over the next several days across the region (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.