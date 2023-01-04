Nice and average conditions ahead over the next several days

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowy beginning of the week, conditions will vasely improve with mainly sunny skies and also temperatures at or above average.

With high pressure on top of the viewing area over the next several days, this will keep us not only on the dry side, which will allow for the snow digout to commence, but also the temperatures to stay around where we should be this time of year, but also even above average in some locations, particuarly in the Panhandle. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with overnight lows being in the 0s and 10s with winds remaining on the calm to breezy side.

Nice and calm conditions over the next several days across the region
Nice and calm conditions over the next several days across the region(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday. Snowfall totals are expected to...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

Latest News

Picture of the day 1-4-2023
Picture of the day 1-4-2023
Cool, but mainly sunny conditions are in store for the viewing area Wednesday
Forecast Video 1-4-2023
Nebraska Temps
Snow covered western Nebraska to see cooler temps and clouds for the rest of the week
News 2 at Ten Wx.
News 2 at Ten Wx.