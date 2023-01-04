Non-traditional students invited to College and Career Exploration event at NPCC

Non-traditional students invited to College and Career Exploration event at NPCC.
Non-traditional students invited to College and Career Exploration event at NPCC.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College will host a Non-Traditional Student College and Career Exploration event Feb. 11. The event is geared toward those who graduated from high school two or more years ago.

Check-in is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the south entrance of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte.

Guests will be able to meet with faculty and staff to learn about the resources the college offers.

Activities are expected to conclude by 2 p.m. and afterwards guests are invited to the Knights men’s and women’s basketball games against Southeast Community College. Those who attend the exploration event will be admitted to the games for free and will also receive popcorn.

A chili cook-off is planned in conjunction with the college and career exploration event. The feed will be open to the public from 1-2 p.m.

Admission is $5 for anyone 5 or older and free for children younger than 5. The cost covers food and a raffle ticket. Raffle prizes will be announced during half-time of the women’s basketball game.

RSVPs for the college and career exploration event are required by Feb. 1. They can be submitted online at: https://campus.mpcc.edu/ICS/RSVP/Non_Trad_Student_Exploration.jnz.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday. Snowfall totals are expected to...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest

Latest News

North Platte Community College’s annual Job Fest is scheduled for Jan. 31 on the NPCC South...
North Platte Community College hosting job fair later this month
North Platte Police arrest 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol during recent campaign
Nice and calm conditions over the next several days across the region
Nice and average conditions ahead over the next several days
Nebraska Temps
Snow covered western Nebraska to see cooler temps and clouds for the rest of the week