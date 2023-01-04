North Platte Community College hosting job fair later this month

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College’s annual Job Fest is scheduled for Jan. 31 on the NPCC South Campus.

The event, which is open to the public, will showcase area job openings and careers. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the McDonald-Belton Building, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte.

Participants are encouraged to take résumés with them. At their discretion, employers may choose to interview candidates on site.

Businesses can register for a booth at: http://bit.ly/3InnZGn or by contacting Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu.

