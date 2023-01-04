North Platte Police arrest 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol during recent campaign

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, North Platte Police Officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence of alcohol and one person for driving under the influence of drugs. Police issued a total of 54 citations and approximately 170 warnings.

The special enforcement was made possible thanks to a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” grant the North Platte Police Department received in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

During the same time period, police arrested six people for active warrants. Nine grams of suspected methamphetamine were seized along with 27 suspected fentanyl tablets. Two stolen firearms were also seized. Seven felony arrests were made relating to the traffic enforcement activity, according to a press release from the North Platte Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.