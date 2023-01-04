Setting the stage for the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson

Committee starts on Nebraska legislature redistricting process
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Lawmakers are already in Lincoln preparing to convene for the 108th Legislative Session that begins Wednesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon members of the third congressional district caucus gathered to discuss representation for the committee that will decide which lawmakers will be on each legislative committee.

Wednesday morning Senators will approve temporary rules to guide them through the process of electing a new speaker of the body and committee chairs.

District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson anticipates conversations heating up later this week when he and his colleagues will discuss setting permanent rules.

I expect the temporary rules to be the same rules as last year. So I expect that it will be a secret ballot when it comes to electing leadership this year. Then after that has all been selected we will be doing permanent rules later this week. The permanent rule conversation is probably where the fight will begin when it comes to having a secret ballot for our leadership votes.

Senator Mike Jacobson, District 42

Senator Jacobson adds another item that is likely to be discussed in this session centers on how legislative staff members are financially compensated.

You look at the L.As and the A.As their raises have been very modest. One of the things we’re finding is a lot of the new senators coming down this year are having trouble hiring staff because many of the staff have left. This year for some reason a lot of the staff decided to leave the legislature and take jobs elsewhere, and they could make much more money outside the legislature. Both my staff members wanted to stay and I’m glad to have them they do a great job and it’s really helped me hit the ground running and stay involved and not have to worry about things in the office. I feel like I’m a leg ahead because I have them in place.

Senator Mike Jacobson, District 42

