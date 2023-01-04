TSA confiscates throwing knives, flare, torch lighter from passenger

The TSA confiscated a number of items including throwing knives, a flare and a torch lighter.
The TSA confiscated a number of items including throwing knives, a flare and a torch lighter.(TSA_NewEngland)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – The TSA in Boston said on Tuesday they confiscated a collection of contraband someone was attempting to bring onto a plane.

In a Twitter post, the New England TSA said a number of items including a flare, three throwing knives, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet were all found inside the carry-on bag of a passenger at Logan International Airport.

An image of the items was posted alongside the message.

The TSA regularly catches items deemed too dangerous to take on a plane, with quite a few coming in bizarre packages.

On December 29, the TSA posted a video showcasing the top 10 catches of 2022.

Some of the most interesting catches included a gun hidden in a PlayStation console, a knife hidden in a laptop and a gun hidden inside a raw chicken.

The top spot was taken by candy fentanyl hidden inside Skittles packaging.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday. Snowfall totals are expected to...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest

Latest News

distracted Driving
Data from NDOT indicates ten percent of drivers are distracted
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border
FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Facing migration flood, US resumes services at embassy in Cuba
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy failing anew in bid for speaker; GOP in disarray
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalled amid once-in-a-century fight