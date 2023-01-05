108th Nebraska Legislative Session begins

Nebraska legislature
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The108th Nebraska Legislative Session has begun and one Western Nebraska senator is laying out his plans for the session while also endorsing a colleague for a new role in the legislature.

La Vista Senator John Arch was unanimously elected Wednesday to serve as the next Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature.

District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson describes Speaker Arch as a man of great integrity.

“He was at Boys Town prior to coming to the legislature and is a very bright individual. He has a good handle on the legislature and is respected by almost everyone in the body. That is important if you are going to serve in that role.”

Senator Mike Jacobson, District 42

Senator Jacobson delivered on a campaign promise on the first day of the legislative session by introducing a two-man crew train bill.

“You need an engineer and a conductor on every train that runs down the rail lines. You would not require them with grain elevators and that kind of thing. But, once you hit the main rail you need an engineer and a conductor. That is what this bill would require.”

Senator Mike Jacobon, District 42

Senator Jacobson also believes that in this session, lawmakers will be tasked with addressing public school funding.

“If we truly want to have an impact on property taxes in our district and across rural Nebraska, we have to fix TEEOSA so that’s going to be an important item as well.”

Senator Mike Jacobson, District 42

