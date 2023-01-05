Brownawell signs to UNK for Track and Field

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey High School’s Michalee Brownawell signs with the University of Nebraska at Kearney for Track and Field. Brownawell had options as to where to spend her college career, but she chose UNK because of the family connection, as she comes from a long line of Lopers.

“I chose Kearney because I am close to home, down I-80 and my coaches and parents can watch me perform. But, I also chose Kearney because it’s a University, yes, but it’s also a small-knit family there too. I am will be the eighth person in my family to graduate from UNK, we were raised at UNK, so I chose that,” says Brownawell.

Going from high school to college is a big jump for any athlete, but according to Brownawell, she’s thrown with quite a few Division One girls during her time at Hershey. But despite competing against some top competition, Brownawell knows the change will take some getting used to, but she’s up for the challenge.

“I feel like it’s going to be the same, but also different competition and that stuff. Girls are going to be weight lifting and they’re going to be bigger than me, but I think with my technique and my coach’s expertise that I’ll be okay going into DII Competition,” explains Brownawell.

There have been a lot of lessons that Brownawell has learned during her time at Hershey and she’ll be taking those lessons with her to UNK.

“Hard work pays off in the long run. It definitely was a rocky start going in, but obviously, I’ve improved and got here today, not just going through the motions but getting there and getting going,” says Brownawell.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.