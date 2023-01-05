Elected Officials sworn in at Lincoln, Dawson County courthouses

(WTOK)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Elected officials in both Lincoln and Dawson Counties were sworn in Thursday morning.

In Lincoln County, Honorable Mike Piccolo swore in numerous representatives including Jerome Kramer, Sheriff; Robert Lindemeier, Public Defender; Lois Block, Register of Deeds; Boni Edwards, Surveyor; Alex Gurciullo, Treasurer; Anthony Johnson, Noxious Weeds; Micaela Wuehler, Commissioner District #3; Julie Stenger, Assessor; Rebecca Harling, County Attorney; Deb McCarthy, Clerk of the District Court.

Mark Montgomery was sworn in this morning as the new Dawson County Sheriff.

