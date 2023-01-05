LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Nebraska state officials to be sworn in

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is passing the torch Thursday.

In a ceremony scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the capitol’s legislative chamber, Governor-elect Jim Pillen will be sworn in as the state’s 41st governor.

Pillen’s swearing-in will come at the conclusion of the ceremony for several new state board members and officials:

GOVERNOR SAYS GOOD-BYE

Ricketts posted a farewell message on his social media accounts on Wednesday.

To each and every Nebraskan who has engaged with me over these eight years: Thank you. Whether you tuned into my... Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE

Ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, the head of the Nebraska Democratic Party issued a statement:

“New name, same game. Jim Pillen will continue the legacy of the backdoor dealings of anti-choice billionaire Pete Ricketts. Pillen hid from voters during his campaign refusing to host debates and now he’s claiming to be a governor for the people while consistently supporting extreme policies. Hard-working Nebraskans know that Ricketts purchased Pillen’s seat, and to reciprocate, Pillen is handing Ricketts’ a US Senate seat to return the favor.”

In a release from the party’s executive director, Precious McKesson, the state’s Democrats again took issue with several of Pillen’s previously stated platform points, including reproductive freedom and education.

“He is just another backward Republican who uses shamefully inflammatory rhetoric to attack Nebraskans’ rights to make choices about their own bodies,” the part said about the former. On the latter: “Pillen is absolutely pushing our schools in the wrong direction.”

The party also pointed out Pillen’s close ties to Ricketts as the incoming governor prepares to make a Senate appointment following Ben Sasse’s resignation.

“Pillen’s successful gubernatorial campaign was bankrolled by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is hoping, in return, Pillen will appoint him to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate. Working Nebraskans lose real representation when corrupt back-room deals win,” the release states.

Nebraska Democrats also expressed concern about the transparency of the incoming administration.

“Pillen also ended the new year bragging about using his phone to get around open meetings and FOIA laws, kicking off his tenure by embracing the anti-democratic sentiment that has come to define the Nebraska GOP,” the release states.

