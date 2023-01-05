Longtime North Platte officer Kendall Alllison takes over as Deputy Chief of Police

North Platte Chief of Police (right) Steve Reeves and North Platte Deputy Chief (left) Kendall...
North Platte Chief of Police (right) Steve Reeves and North Platte Deputy Chief (left) Kendall Allison.(KNOP News 2)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday evening, the North Platte City Council Chambers were filled with law enforcement officers from the area to observe and congratulate Kendall Allison as he was sworn in as the City of North Platte’s Deputy Chief of Police.

Deputy Chief Allison has been in law enforcement since 1982. He was first a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office before being hired on with the North Platte Police Department in 1988.

DC Allison served 20 years as a sergeant and 2 and half years as a Lieutenant. He was appointed Deputy Chief on Dec. 25, 2022.

Deputy Chief Allison has a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
A strong storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday. Snowfall totals are expected to...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
North Platte Police arrest 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol during recent campaign
Michalee Brownawell Signs to UNK
Brownawell signs to UNK for Track and Field
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 1-6-2022
A quiet pattern with some sun, but staying cool
Elected Officials sworn in at Lincoln, Dawson County courthouses
Nebraskaland Tire old building completely demolished
Nebraskaland Tire says goodbye to their old building
Jim Pillen gives his inaugural address as governor at the state capitol on Thursday, January 5,...
Jim Pillen begins term as governor of Nebraska