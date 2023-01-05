Longtime North Platte officer Kendall Alllison takes over as Deputy Chief of Police

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday evening, the North Platte City Council Chambers were filled with law enforcement officers from the area to observe and congratulate Kendall Allison as he was sworn in as the City of North Platte’s Deputy Chief of Police.

Deputy Chief Allison has been in law enforcement since 1982. He was first a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office before being hired on with the North Platte Police Department in 1988.

DC Allison served 20 years as a sergeant and 2 and half years as a Lieutenant. He was appointed Deputy Chief on Dec. 25, 2022.

Deputy Chief Allison has a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.