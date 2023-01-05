Nebraska legislators begin filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session

Formation of a partisan bicameral legislature, conceal carry, a Malcolm X holiday, taxes among dozens of topics introduced Thursday.
Nebraska Unicameral
Nebraska Unicameral
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 108th Legislature got started on the new session in earnest on Thursday, introducing dozens of bills for state senators to work their way through in the coming months.

By about 10:30 a.m., more than 40 bills had been filed. By 4 p.m., the number of bills and proposed resolutions was up to nearly 100.

Among those filed on Thursday:

  • LB2, filed by State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, would create the Commission on Asian American Affairs
  • LB12, filed by State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, would create the Nebraska Human Breast Milk Bank.
  • LB17, filed by State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, would allow full-time, off-duty peace officers to carry guns on school grounds.
  • LB20, filed by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, allow the restoration of voting rights after a felon completes their sentence.
  • LB22, also filed by Wayne, would decriminalize the use and possession of marijuana.
  • LB30, also filed by Dungan, would allow plea filings of “no contest” in juvenile hearings.
  • LB35, filed by State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, would change provisions relating to childcare assistance.
  • LB36, also filed by DeBoer, would change income tax brackets and rates.
  • LB38, also filed by Blood, would allow for an adjustment on federal retirement annuities.
  • LB39, also filed by Blood, would require disability impact statements for certain legislation.
  • LB53, also filed by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would create Malcolm X Day and establish it as a state holiday.
  • LB56, also filed by McKinney, would require diaper changing stations in men’s and women’s restrooms or a changing station in a gender-neutral or family restroom in places like restaurants, gas stations, movie theaters, etc.
  • LB58, filed by State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, would make diapers tax-exempt for anyone needing diapers, not just babies.
  • LB64, filed by State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, would require the Department of Health and Human Services to provide notice in certain cases of child abuse and neglect.
  • LB66, filed by State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, would change regulations for operating all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles, allowing some to be operated on certain state highways outside city limits.
  • LB70, filed by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would eliminate the fee for certain state ID cards and certified copies of birth certificates for voting purposes.
  • LB77, filed by 26 senators led by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit; and prohibit counties, cities, and villages from requiring firearm or other sorts of weapon registration. It would also ban them from regulating ownership, storage, transportation, or sale of firearms or weapons with exceptions as outlined by state law.
  • LB86, filed by State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, would require state public works contactors to pay Nebraska’s minimum wage.
  • LB87, also filed by Hunt, would let those at least 18 years old make healthcare decisions and those in correctional facilities who are younger than age 19 to give consent for medical and mental health care.
  • LB91, filed by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, would require those on motorcycles, mopeds, and autocycles to wear helmets and eye protection.
  • LR2CA, filed by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, proposes a state constitutional amendment to change from a unicameral to a bicameral legislature, which would give Nebraska two legislative bodies — a house and a senate — like all other states. It would also change from nonpartisan to partisan; and require legislative officers and committee chairpersons to be elected by public vote instead of secret ballot.
  • LR3CA, also filed by John Cavanaugh, would change from partisan to nonpartisan for elections for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, Secretary of State, state auditor, and state treasurer
  • LR4CA, also filed by Machaela Cavanaugh, would remove felony convictions — other than treason — from disqualifying someone otherwise legally eligible to vote.
  • LR7CA, also filed by Erdman, would allow for a tax exemption on groceries.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
A strong storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday. Snowfall totals are expected to...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
North Platte Police arrest 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol during recent campaign
Michalee Brownawell Signs to UNK
Brownawell signs to UNK for Track and Field
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Jim Pillen is officially Nebraska's governor.
Jim Pillen officially governor of Nebraska
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair