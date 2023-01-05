Nebraskaland Tire says goodbye to their old building

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Late Thursday morning. demolition began on the Nebraskaland Tire building located near the District 177 sign.

With the renovation of District 177 and the mall, Nebraskaland Tire was forced to move down the street. The building has been up for many years but store manager Bud Ham was “excited” for the change.

“It’s amazing to finally watch it go down because it wasn’t very great in the first place, but we tried to keep up with upkeep as much as we could until this project got started,” Ham said. “Once we moved locations, it just went uphill from there so we are grateful that we got this location.”

Nebraskaland Tire had their soft opening last Monday and are officially open for business at the new location. They still have some more things to clean up but as Ham said “it’s all systems go.”

