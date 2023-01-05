NP Ice set to open this weekend

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a few delays due to weather and some missing parts, NP Ice is officially ready to open in Lincoln County. It’s been a few years since North Platte has had an ice rink in town, and with NP Ice, they will have one every winter for the next three years so the people in the community will have a place to skate, play hockey, and enjoy outdoor activities during the winter.

“We are getting our chilling system hooked up and pumping under the system, and we will have ice even when it’s warmer out,” Blu McGrath, the president of NP Ice, said. “Other than that, we are flooding the rink; everything else is all ready, hopefully by Friday afternoon if not Saturday for sure.”

With the anticipation of the ice rink being open this weekend, they are starting off with some discounts to bring people out to enjoy the facility. During the first weekend, prices for figure skating and free skating will only be $5, and starting Monday, the prices will be at the normal $8.

