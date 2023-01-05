Tranquail and climate-normal conditions over the next week

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The quiet and average conditions will be the theme over the next several days with a few clouds here or there across the region.

With high pressure over the region, this is going to allow for the area to see nice conditions during the day Thursday with highs in the 30s, which is normal for this time of year and winds will be in the breezy category with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight conditions will have a few clouds sneaking into the area with lows dropping into the 10s and 20s.

Nice and normal January-type day Thursday
Nice and normal January-type day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

These conditions will continue over the next several days with highs in the 30s and 40s, which is around where we should be this time of year, and we will see some fair weather clouds here or there. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 10s and 20s during the week ahead.

Great conditions continuing over the next few days
Great conditions continuing over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

