Damar Hamlin’s jersey is now the most purchased in sports, company says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes across all sports on its website, Fanatics said.(Fanatics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin now has the most sought-after jersey in sports.

Sports merchandise and memorabilia company Fanatics said the 24-year-old’s jersey is now the most purchased one among all athletes across all sports on its website.

Support has been pouring in for Hamlin since he went into cardiac arrest following a hit during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin’s condition has improved in the hospital. The Bills said his breathing tube was removed overnight, and he has been able to talk to his family and team on Friday.

The NFL announced that Monday’s game, which was originally postponed, will not be resumed.

The Bills are set to play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

