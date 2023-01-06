MPCC offers fast-track to careers in Early Childhood Education

MPCC offers fast-track to careers in Early Childhood Education
MPCC offers fast-track to careers in Early Childhood Education(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College is offering students an opportunity to take classes one night a week and earn a certificate in Early Childhood Education in just one year. The first classes will begin this spring.

The fast-track system allows people to get a jump-start on a job in a preschool setting, childcare facility, nanny agency or other career related to working with children.

Students must take four, three-credit hour courses to earn a certificate. Half of the classes will be in the spring and the rest will be in the fall. Some out of classroom work is also required in addition to the weekly sessions.

Those interested in pursuing a certificate in Early Childhood Education can do so by contacting any MPCC campus in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

The certificate option is in addition to the diploma and Associate of Applied Science degree programs the college also provides in Early Childhood Education.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
A strong storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday. Snowfall totals are expected to...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
North Platte Police arrest 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol during recent campaign
Michalee Brownawell Signs to UNK
Brownawell signs to UNK for Track and Field
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Nebraska Unicameral
Nebraska legislators begin filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session
KNOP Forecast Map 1-6-2022
A quiet pattern with some sun, but staying cool
MPCC makes $52.6 million impact on area economy
North Platte Chief of Police (right) Steve Reeves and North Platte Deputy Chief (left) Kendall...
Longtime North Platte officer Kendall Alllison takes over as Deputy Chief of Police