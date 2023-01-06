MPCC offers fast-track to careers in Early Childhood Education

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College is offering students an opportunity to take classes one night a week and earn a certificate in Early Childhood Education in just one year. The first classes will begin this spring.

The fast-track system allows people to get a jump-start on a job in a preschool setting, childcare facility, nanny agency or other career related to working with children.

Students must take four, three-credit hour courses to earn a certificate. Half of the classes will be in the spring and the rest will be in the fall. Some out of classroom work is also required in addition to the weekly sessions.

Those interested in pursuing a certificate in Early Childhood Education can do so by contacting any MPCC campus in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

The certificate option is in addition to the diploma and Associate of Applied Science degree programs the college also provides in Early Childhood Education.

