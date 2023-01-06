Nebraska Gov. Pillen creates Broadband Office to improve connectivity across Nebraska

The office will serve as an extension of the Department of Transportation.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen launches Broadband Office
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced the signing of an executive order Friday creating a new Broadband Office for the state.

The office will be under the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“The Broadband Office is being formed to create a more transparent, flexible, and proactive response for Nebraska’s broadband needs,” said Gov. Pillen in a press release. “Affordable, accessible, dependable, and high-speed broadband is essential to keeping our kids and having them flourish in our state. As we expand and improve broadband access, we will be growing future investment and prosperity in Nebraska.”

The Broadband Office’s main priorities include aligning policy direction related to expanding broadband access across the state, in addition to working with communities and government agencies to improve connectivity.

The new office will be led by interim director Patrick Redmond, who currently serves as the state’s broadband and infrastructure coordinator.

Applications are open for the director position, which will be part of Gov. Pillen’s cabinet.

