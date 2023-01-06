Nebraska State Patrol arrests Alliance Man on multiple warrants

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLIANCE, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants on Friday.

Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, 34-year-old Richard Garcia, was located in a household in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue. The two warrants were for failing to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and habitual criminal, as well as failing to appear in court for sentencing.

Investigators served a search warrant at the residence of 424 Missouri Avenue Friday afternoon. Garcia was taken into custody without incident by members of the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team. He has been lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

