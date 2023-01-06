Partly cloudy and average temperatures Friday; Warming and clearing trend over the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like the first weekend of the new year will be a nice one for the most part with no precipitation in site and temperatures on the climb.

With high pressure in control, this will keep things quiet around here during the day Friday. This high pressure will also increase the moisture intake across the region, which will allow for the region to see some clouds here across the area. Highs during the days will be in the low to upper 30s with winds remaining calm for the most part. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 10s and 20s with some clouds still hanging around.

Average and partly cloudy skies continue for our Friday
Average and partly cloudy skies continue for our Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, we will have a warming trend across the region with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s with clouds still lingering around, but will be on the decrease throughout the day. As we enter the day Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with mainly sunny skies and the winds will remain on the calm side with high pressure in control.

A warming and clearing trend during the weekend
A warming and clearing trend during the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
NP Ice making its final steps for to open this weekend
NP Ice set to open this weekend
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Nebraskaland Tire old building completely demolished
Nebraskaland Tire says goodbye to their old building

Latest News

Picture of the Day 1-6-2023
Picture of the Day 1-6-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 1-6-2022
A quiet pattern with some sun, but staying cool
Nice and normal January-type day Thursday
Tranquail and climate-normal conditions over the next week
Picture of the day 1-5-2023
Picture of the Day 1-5-2023